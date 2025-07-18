Special Counsel Questions Unification Minister in Martial Law Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

A special counsel team has summoned Unification Minister Kim Yung-ho for questioning as part of its investigation into the December 3 martial law case.Led by special counsel Cho Eun-suk, the team is questioning Kim as a witness on Sunday at the Seoul High Prosecutors' Office in southern Seoul.Investigators are expected to press the minister on how he came to attend the Cabinet meeting held shortly before former President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law on December 3, and what was discussed during the session.On Saturday, the team also questioned former Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul, another Cabinet member who attended the meeting.Meanwhile, the team has postponed the scheduled summons of Drone Operations Commander Kim Yong-dae, originally set for 10 a.m. Sunday.The team, which questioned the commander last Thursday, plans to conduct a second interrogation and determine whether to seek a detention warrant in connection with allegations that Yoon ordered a drone incursion into Pyongyang to provoke a military response from North Korea and justify his martial law declaration.