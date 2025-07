Photo : Yonhap News / KCNA

The president of the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) has reportedly visited North Korea.According to the North's state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), a WBSC delegation led by Riccardo Fraccari arrived in Pyongyang on Saturday.Fraccari was welcomed at Pyongyang International Airport by Park Chon-jong, vice minister of physical culture and sports, though KCNA did not disclose any details regarding the purpose or itinerary of the visit.The WBSC has yet to release any official statements about the trip.Baseball and softball are not widely played in North Korea, with the country's last known participation in an international baseball tournament dating back to the 1993 Asian Baseball Championship in Australia.Speculation suggests that Fraccari's visit may be aimed at exploring ways to promote baseball and softball in North Korea, potentially including support initiatives.