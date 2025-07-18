18 Dead, 9 Missing in Heavy Rains, Landslides

Photo : KBS News

At least 18 people have died and nine remain missing due to heavy rains that began Wednesday last week.As of 9 p.m. Sunday, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety had confirmed a total of 27 casualties, including ten deaths, in the southeastern county of Sancheong, South Gyeongsang Province, which was hit especially hard by the torrential downpours.Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province, and Seosan, South Chungcheong Province, reported two deaths each, while four cities each reported one fatality: Osan and Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province; Dangjin, South Chungcheong Province; and the southwestern city of Gwangju.The rain left nine people missing — four in Gapyeong, four in Sancheong and one in Gwangju.The number of casualties may increase, as search and rescue efforts are still underway.The recent heavy rains forced the temporary evacuation of more than 14-thousand people across the country.As of 6 p.m. Sunday, the downpours had damaged nearly two-thousand public facilities, including roads and river structures, and around 22-hundred private properties.