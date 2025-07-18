President Lee Withdraws Nomination for Education Minister Nominee

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung has withdrawn his nomination of Education Minister nominee Lee Jin-sook amid allegations related to academic plagiarism and controversy over her daughter’s education abroad.Woo Sang-ho, presidential secretary for political affairs, said Sunday in a press briefing that the president made the decision after much contemplation, having listened carefully to various opinions.Woo then urged the National Assembly to respect the president’s decision and take prompt follow-up measures.Meanwhile, the president is likely to appoint Gender Equality Minister nominee Kang Sun-woo, who has faced criticism over a series of workplace abuse allegations.When asked whether Kang would still be appointed, Woo said that among the eleven nominees still awaiting confirmation, only Lee Jin-sook’s nomination has been withdrawn.Lee Jin-sook said through the education ministry on Monday that she humbly accepts the president’s decision and wishes his government success.