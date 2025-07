Photo : YONHAP News

National security adviser Wi Sung-lac headed to the United States again on Sunday, with less than two weeks left until the U.S.-imposed deadline of August 1 for finalizing tariff talks with the Trump administration.According to an official at the presidential office, Wi departed for Washington on Sunday from Incheon International Airport.Wi’s trip comes eleven days after his last visit, during which he met with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio for talks on tariffs and security.Asked about the latest trip, presidential secretary for political affairs Woo Sang-ho told reporters on Sunday that Wi departed once again to engage in negotiations with U.S. officials through multiple channels.Woo continued that Wi will meet with a wide range of people and report the results to the president upon his return, adding that this is not the final trip and Wi will visit the U.S. for talks whenever it is deemed necessary.