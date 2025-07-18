Exports Fall 2.2% in First 20 Days of July

Photo : YONHAP News

Exports fell about two percent in the first 20 days of July.According to preliminary data from the Korea Customs Service on Monday, the country’s outbound shipments reached 36-point-one billion U.S. dollars during the cited period, down two-point-two percent from a year earlier.Average daily exports, however, rose four-point-one percent, with the number of working days decreasing by one day from a year ago to 15-and-a-half.Exports of the nation’s major export items remained strong, with semiconductor shipments increasing 16-point-five percent and ship exports surging 172-point-two percent from a year earlier.However, exports of petroleum products and auto parts slipped 17-point-five percent and eight-point-four percent, respectively.Exports to China and the United States posted respective declines of five-point-nine percent and two-point-one percent amid uncertainties from U.S. tariffs.Imports decreased four-point-three percent year-on-year to 35-point-six billion dollars, resulting in a trade surplus of 500 million dollars.