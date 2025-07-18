Menu Content

Exports Fall 2.2% in First 20 Days of July

Written: 2025-07-21 09:59:57Updated: 2025-07-21 10:42:52

Exports Fall 2.2% in First 20 Days of July

Photo : YONHAP News

Exports fell about two percent in the first 20 days of July.
 
According to preliminary data from the Korea Customs Service on Monday, the country’s outbound shipments reached 36-point-one billion U.S. dollars during the cited period, down two-point-two percent from a year earlier.

Average daily exports, however, rose four-point-one percent, with the number of working days decreasing by one day from a year ago to 15-and-a-half.

Exports of the nation’s major export items remained strong, with semiconductor shipments increasing 16-point-five percent and ship exports surging 172-point-two percent from a year earlier.

However, exports of petroleum products and auto parts slipped 17-point-five percent and eight-point-four percent, respectively.

Exports to China and the United States posted respective declines of five-point-nine percent and two-point-one percent amid uncertainties from U.S. tariffs. 

Imports decreased four-point-three percent year-on-year to 35-point-six billion dollars, resulting in a trade surplus of 500 million dollars.
