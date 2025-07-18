S. Korea to Join US-Led Cyber Exercise This Week

Photo : Yonhap News / NIS

South Korea will participate in a multinational cyber exercise led by the U.S. Cyber Command.The defense ministry said Monday that South Korea’s Cyber Operation Command will participate in the Cyber Flag exercise, set for Monday through Friday in the U.S. state of Virginia.The ministry said seven personnel from the command will join the exercise, where they will practice defensive operations against cyberattacks targeting critical infrastructure and share information on cyber threats with participating countries.Cyber Flag is an annual exercise hosted by the United States since 2011 to strengthen partnerships among its allies and other partner nations, centered on the Five Eyes intelligence alliance — Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the U.S.South Korea has participated in the exercise since 2022.The ministry said South Korea and the U.S. will also continue to develop cooperation through joint cyber alliance drills between their cyber commands, as well as exchanges of cybersecurity personnel and technology.