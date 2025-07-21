New Foreign Minister Pledges to Seek ‘Win-Win’ Tariff Deal with US

Photo : YONHAP News

New Foreign Minister Cho Hyun has pledged to seek an agreement that benefits both sides, rather than a zero-sum deal, in the ongoing tariff negotiations with the U.S.Speaking to reporters on his first day in office Monday, Cho said the foreign ministry, which is tasked with advancing the alliance with the U.S., should examine a package deal with a broad perspective and find a “win-win” arrangement with Washington.While he has yet to schedule a trip to the U.S., the minister said he is in talks with Washington on the most suitable time for a visit, in consideration of trips being made by other ministers who are directly involved in the trade negotiations.On diplomacy with Japan, Cho said Seoul should be resolute in adhering to its principles when discussing colonial-era issues, while making efforts to develop future-oriented bilateral relations.The Lee Jae Myung administration’s inaugural foreign minister, who built his career on multilateral and trade diplomacy, was a vice foreign minister under the Moon Jae-in government.