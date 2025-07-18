Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Man in 60s Accused of Fatally Shooting Son with Homemade Firearm

Written: 2025-07-21 14:47:11Updated: 2025-07-21 14:59:49

Man in 60s Accused of Fatally Shooting Son with Homemade Firearm

Photo : YONHAP News

Police are questioning a man in his 60s over allegations that he shot and killed his son with a homemade firearm in Incheon’s Songdo area on Sunday.

According to the Incheon Yeonsu Police Station, investigators began grilling the 63-year-old man at 10 a.m. Monday after apprehending him on suspicion of murder and violating the Act on the Safety Management of Guns, Swords and Explosives.

The suspect allegedly blasted a pipe gun loaded with two rounds of buckshot containing steel pellets toward his son’s chest around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, inside the son’s home in the Songdo neighborhood of Yeonsu District.

Police say the father was visiting for a birthday party his son arranged for him, which was also attended by his daughter-in-law, his two grandchildren and acquaintances.

The son, in his 30s, was rushed to a hospital without vital signs and later pronounced dead.

The suspect allegedly fled the scene before being captured by police in Seoul around 12:20 a.m. Monday.

Police say the suspect told officers he had installed an explosive inside his own residence in Seoul’s Dobong District, after which they removed an improvised explosive device that included a timer and a flammable liquid.

They say they sent the firearm and explosive device to the National Forensic Service for analysis, while bringing in a profiler to determine the suspect’s motives and how he obtained the weapons and explosives.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >