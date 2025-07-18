Menu Content

Inter-Korea

Written: 2025-07-21 15:11:41Updated: 2025-07-21 15:19:17

Spy Agency Suspends Propaganda Broadcasts into N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s National Intelligence Service(NIS) has reportedly suspended all of its radio propaganda broadcasts into North Korea as of this month, after keeping them on the air for decades.

Lee Kwang-baek, head of the Unification Media Group, a private radio broadcasting station targeting North Korea, revealed on Monday that the spy agency’s radio channels aimed at the North stopped transmission in July.

Kim Seung-chul, the head of North Korea Reform Radio, another private station, confirmed that the NIS radio channels, such as Voice of the People and Echo of Hope, which have been operating since the 1980s, have ceased broadcasting.

The agency’s TV broadcasts to North Korea were also reported to have been suspended recently.

However, the NIS has refused to confirm or deny whether it has stopped its radio and TV broadcasts, which highlighted the merits of South Korean society and contained negative content about the North Korean regime.

Their apparent suspension seems to be a gesture by the Lee Jae Myung administration to support reconciliation with North Korea and ease tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

Since President Lee took office in early June, the government has stopped military loudspeaker broadcasts and worked with civic groups to halt the sending of propaganda leaflets over the border.
