Special Counsel Summons Ex-President Yoon, Ex-First Lady Kim for Questioning

Photo : YONHAP News

The special counsel team investigating allegations against former first lady Kim Keon-hee has summoned both her and former President Yoon Suk Yeol for questioning as criminal suspects.At a regular press briefing Monday, deputy special counsel Moon Hong-ju said a formal request has been sent to the warden of the Seoul Detention Center for Yoon to appear at 10 a.m. on July 29.This is the first official summons for Yoon since the probe began earlier this month, although a separate special counsel team has summoned him.A written notice summoning Kim to appear at 10 a.m. on August 6 has also been mailed to her residence.The allegations against Kim include stock manipulation involving Deutsch Motors and Sambu Construction, the acceptance of luxury goods in exchange for favors, and interference in party nomination processes.Yoon is also suspected of involvement in the nomination meddling.He is currently being held at Seoul Detention Center on separate insurrection charges, after a court rejected his request for release on Friday.