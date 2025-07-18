Korea Exim Bank Raided over Foreign Aid Projects in Cambodia in Ex-First Lady Case

Photo : YONHAP News

A special counsel team investigating former first lady Kim Keon-hee has raided the Export-Import Bank of Korea in connection with the Yoon Suk Yeol administration’s economic cooperation fund for Cambodia.The team began the search Monday at the bank’s headquarters in Seoul’s Yeongdeungpo District regarding an alleged connection between the Yoon government’s Official Development Aid projects in Cambodia and a shaman, known as Geon Jin, with reported ties to Kim.The former first lady is suspected of receiving a Graff diamond necklace worth 60 million won, or around 43-thousand U.S. dollars, and two Chanel bags each worth ten million won from the Unification Church through the shaman, in exchange for the chance to participate in state-funded projects in Cambodia.Around the time the church’s then-second-in-command made the request in June 2022, the Yoon government raised the upper threshold on the country’s Economic Development and Cooperation Fund credit support from 700 million dollars to one-point-five billion dollars for five years.The Export-Import Bank of Korea was commissioned by the finance ministry to operate and manage the funds for the projects.