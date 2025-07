Photo : YONHAP News

Torrential rain early Sunday morning has left four people dead and three missing in northern Gyeonggi Province, with most of the casualties reported in the Gapyeong area.One of the missing was found dead in Jeryeong-ri, Gapyeong on Monday afternoon, while three others remain unaccounted for.In Pocheon, a man in his 50s who had gone missing in Baegun Valley was confirmed dead.Search efforts resumed at 7 a.m. Monday, with 200 personnel, 30 pieces of equipment, and rescue dogs deployed along riverbanks.Authorities say the operation is being hampered by washed-out roads and landslides, although the government lowered the heavy rain alert from “severe” to “caution” on Sunday evening.Nationwide, at least 19 people have died, eight remain missing, and over 14-thousand have been evacuated at some point due to the heavy rains that began Wednesday last week.