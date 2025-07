Photo : YONHAP News

As the recent record-breaking torrential rains subside, a heat wave has swept across the nation.Daytime temperatures exceeded 30 degrees Celsius nationwide on Monday.Similar conditions are forecast for Tuesday, with highs of 31 degrees in Seoul and up to 34 degrees in Gwangju and Daegu.Heat advisories have been expanded across most regions, and heat warnings have been issued for parts of Gangwon Province and Sejong.The North Pacific high-pressure system is intensifying from the southeast, fueling the ongoing heat.The Korea Meteorological Administration warns that by midweek, temperatures could approach 35 degrees in many areas, with high humidity leading to tropical nights.