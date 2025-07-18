Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Melon Prices to Rise amid Crop Damage from Torrential Rains

Written: 2025-07-21 16:34:27Updated: 2025-07-21 16:58:16

Melon Prices to Rise amid Crop Damage from Torrential Rains

Photo : YONHAP News

The recent record-breaking torrential rains are expected to raise prices for certain agricultural products, especially melons.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs announced on Monday that 28-thousand-491 hectares of crops were flooded during last week’s heavy downpours.

Most of the damage occurred in rice fields, totaling 25-thousand-65 hectares, though the ministry said growth should not be significantly disrupted once the fields are drained.

Watermelons and other melons are expected to remain more expensive than last year for some time, as flooding in key growing regions such as Buyeo, South Chunchcheong Province, and Damyang and Gokseong, both in South Jeolla Province, coincides with peak seasonal demand.

Strawberries, green onions and other crops were also affected, prompting the government to offer recovery support and secure replacement seedlings.

Authorities have expanded heat and pest control measures for greenhouses and fields, while launching discount programs to ease the burden on consumers.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >