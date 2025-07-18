Melon Prices to Rise amid Crop Damage from Torrential Rains

Photo : YONHAP News

The recent record-breaking torrential rains are expected to raise prices for certain agricultural products, especially melons.The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs announced on Monday that 28-thousand-491 hectares of crops were flooded during last week’s heavy downpours.Most of the damage occurred in rice fields, totaling 25-thousand-65 hectares, though the ministry said growth should not be significantly disrupted once the fields are drained.Watermelons and other melons are expected to remain more expensive than last year for some time, as flooding in key growing regions such as Buyeo, South Chunchcheong Province, and Damyang and Gokseong, both in South Jeolla Province, coincides with peak seasonal demand.Strawberries, green onions and other crops were also affected, prompting the government to offer recovery support and secure replacement seedlings.Authorities have expanded heat and pest control measures for greenhouses and fields, while launching discount programs to ease the burden on consumers.