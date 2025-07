Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) rose Monday, in part due to a continued splurge by foreign investors.The market saw ongoing purchases of local shares for the eighth consecutive session off the back of positive evaluations of the KOSPI from global financial institutes.The KOSPI rose 22-point-74 points, or zero-point-71 percent, closing the day at three-thousand-210-point-81.The South Korean won also saw gains, with the exchange rate reaching one-thousand-388-point-two won against the U.S. dollar, up by four-point-eight won.Meanwhile, the tech-heavy KOSDAQ also saw an increase, gaining one-point-02-points, or zero-point-12 percent, to close at 821-point-69.