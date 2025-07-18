Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

[EXCLUSIVE] Team Probing Ex-First Lady Summons Self-Proclaimed Power Broker Myung Tae-kyun

Written: 2025-07-21 18:14:45Updated: 2025-07-21 18:52:20

[EXCLUSIVE] Team Probing Ex-First Lady Summons Self-Proclaimed Power Broker Myung Tae-kyun

Photo : YONHAP News

A special counsel team investigating allegations surrounding former first lady Kim Keon-hee summoned self-proclaimed power broker Myung Tae-kyun over allegations of Kim's interference in then-ruling People Power Party's(PPP) election nominations.

KBS has learned that the special team delivered a notice to Myung on Monday as he appeared at the Changwon District Court on charges of violating the political fund law, requesting him to attend questioning as a suspect on charges of bribery.
 
Myung is suspected of conducting 81 rounds of polling in favor of former President Yoon Suk Yeol during the 2022 presidential race, in exchange for the nomination of former People Power Party(PPP) Rep. Kim Young-sun in the 2022 by-election.

The investigators suspect that the former first lady could have colluded with Myung to rig the polls.

The team intends to interrogate the former president on July 29 and his wife on August 6, based on the questioning of Myung and Kang Hye-kyeong, the accounting manager of ex-PPP Rep. Kim, as well as Myung's aide.

Meanwhile, Myung refused to accept the special team's notice for attendance, saying he has already been questioned multiple times by the prosecution since last year.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >