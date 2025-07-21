Over 4.15 Mln People Apply for Gov't Living Expense Payouts on First Day of Submission

Photo : YONHAP News

More than four-point-15 million people in the country applied for the government's payouts to help cover the public's living expenses as of noon on the first day of submission, with a total value of 754-point-five billion won, or around 544 million U.S. dollars.According to the interior ministry, the noon tally for applicants of the so-called "consumption coupons" was eight-point-two percent of some 50-point-six million eligible citizens.The largest number of one-point-11 million people in Gyeonggi Province applied, followed by 730-thousand in Seoul and 260-thousand in both Busan and South Gyeongsang Province.Ninety-one percent of the applications were submitted online, while nine percent of the people opted for offline applications.The payouts that will be 150-thousand won or higher per person, depending on the area of residence and household income, and valid through November 30, will be handed out via credit or debit cards, prepaid cards, or local government-issued gift certificates.