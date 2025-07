Photo : YONHAP News

The defense ministry has suspended Maj. Gen. Kim Yong-dae, the head of the Drone Operations Command, over his alleged involvement in former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s failed martial law bid.The ministry announced Kim’s suspension Monday, a day after the special counsel team led by Cho Eun-suk sought a warrant to keep him in custody, where the military leader has been since Friday on a 48-hour emergency arrest.The special counsel team suspects the major general conspired with Yoon and former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun to illegally deploy drones to Pyongyang with the aim of creating a military provocation from North Korea that would justify imposing martial law.The suspended command chief, who has denied the allegations, said the drone operation in October last year was in response to North Korea’s trash balloon campaign.The detention warrant hearing opened at 3 p.m. at the Seoul Central District Court.