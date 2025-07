Photo : YONHAP News

Kookmin University decided to revoke former first lady Kim Keon-hee's doctoral degree, after the master's degree that she submitted in the admissions process was canceled due to plagiarism.According to the university on Monday, the decision was in line with the Higher Education Act, which stipulates a master's degree as a requirement in the admissions for a doctoral degree.Last month, Sookmyung Women's University canceled Kim's master's degree from its Graduate School of Education after concluding that she had plagiarized her thesis.Kookmin University's decision to revoke the doctoral degree from its Graduate School of Techno Design follows a review by a graduate school committee.Kim, the wife of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, received the doctoral degree from Kookmin University in 2008 and the master's degree from Sookmyung Women's University in 1999.