Lee Visits Rain-Struck Sancheong County in S. Gyeongsang Province

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung visited the South Gyeongsang provincial county of Sancheong that was battered by the latest downpours, where he checked the scope of damage and received a briefing on planned recovery efforts.According to presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung on Monday, Lee discussed response measures with Interior Minister Yun Ho-jung, South Gyeongsang Governor Park Wan-su and Sancheong Mayor Lee Seung-hwa while on a visit to the county's comprehensive support headquarters.The spokesperson said the president made the trip to console the affected residents and to encourage local governments to conduct a prompt recovery, where he also asked authorities there to do their best in the search of missing persons.The president instructed the minister to mobilize all resources and administrative capabilities to swiftly provide state support to the affected residents, while checking up on preparations to declare the region and others as special disaster zones eligible for extended state support.In Sancheong alone, ten people died and four others went missing due to landslides during the downpours that lasted four days from last Wednesday.