N. Jeolla Branch of KCTU Calls for Immediate Passage of 'Yellow Envelope' Pro-Labor Bill

Photo : YONHAP News / North Jeolla Branch of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions

The North Jeolla provincial branch of the umbrella Korean Confederation of Trade Unions(KCTU) called for an immediate parliamentary passage of the so-called "yellow envelope" pro-labor bill and its execution.At a press conference in front of the ruling Democratic Party's(DP) provincial office Monday, the KCTU branch said even if the ruling party pushes to revise the Trade Union and Labor Relations Adjustment Act, there is speculation that the enforcement could be delayed despite the initial objective of the revision.The revision bill is aimed at bolstering corporate responsibility over subcontractors and restricting companies from making claims for damages against legitimate labor disputes.During his parliamentary confirmation hearing last week, Labor Minister nominee Kim Young-hoon pledged to immediately pursue the long-delayed bill if he is formally appointed.The bill twice passed the National Assembly during the previous administration but was vetoed by former President Yoon Suk Yeol.