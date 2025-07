Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK member Jennie's solo track "like JENNIE" was the most streamed K-pop song released in the first half of 2025 by overseas fans.According to global music streaming platform Spotify on Monday, "like JENNIE," the main track from Jennie's solo album "Ruby" released in March topped the platform's 2025 Global Impact List of the 30 most-streamed K-pop tracks outside of South Korea in the January-to-June period.K-pop boy band BTS member Jin came in second with "Don't Say You Love Me" from his second mini album "Echo" released in May.Eight other songs by Jennie, all in the "Ruby" album made the list, such as "ExtraL" ranking third, "Love Hangover" in fifth place and "Handlebars" in seventh.Spotify said 19 out of 30 songs on the list were by solo K-pop artists, including BTS member J-Hope, other BLACKPINK members Jisoo and Rose.