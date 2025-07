Photo : Reuters / Yonhap News

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says the Trump administration is more focused on “high-quality” trade deals with trading partners than meeting the August 1 deadline for finalizing tariff talks.Bessent made the remarks on Monday during an interview with CNBC, saying talks with other nations are moving along.He said Indonesia has made five offers and the first one was very good, but that the offers kept getting better and better, and the U.S. ended up with a “fantastic” trade agreement.The secretary’s remarks appear to indicate that the Trump administration will not rush for the sake of striking deals before the deadline.