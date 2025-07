Photo : YONHAP News

Search operations for missing people have entered their fourth day in the southeastern county of Sancheong, where heavy rains have caused significant casualties.According to the fire department of South Gyeongsang Province, as of Tuesday morning, the death toll in the Sancheong area remained at ten, unchanged from the previous day, with four people still missing.No progress has been made in the search for missing people since Sunday afternoon.The delay has been attributed to the wide search radius and the use of heavy equipment, which has slowed the operation.The fire authorities continued the search until 7 p.m. Monday and resumed work at 6 a.m. Tuesday.A fire official said there was a brief shower on Monday, but it did not significantly affect the operation, adding that the fire authorities will do their utmost to find all the missing people as soon as possible.