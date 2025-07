Photo : YONHAP News

Producer prices increased slightly in June, driven by higher prices for agricultural and livestock products.The Bank of Korea said Tuesday that the producer price index for all commodities and services posted 119-point-77 in June, up one-tenth of a percent from the previous month.It marks the first on-month growth in three months after the index, a key indicator of future inflation, declined zero-point-two percent in April and zero-point-four percent in May.The prices of agricultural, forestry and fishery products rose zero-point-six percent in June from a month earlier, with pork and beef prices surging nine-point-five percent and 16-point-seven percent, respectively.Prices of industrial goods remained flat in June, as the prices of coal and petroleum products rose one-point-two percent, while prices of computers and electronic products fell zero-point-six percent from the previous month.Gas, water and electricity prices dropped zero-point-one percent.