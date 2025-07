Photo : YONHAP News

A provisional tally shows that a total of 28 people are dead or missing after last week’s heavy rains and landslides.According to tentative estimates from the Ministry of the Interior and Safety as of 6 a.m. Tuesday, at least 19 people have died and nine remain missing after torrential rains struck the nation between Wednesday and Sunday last week.The death toll increased by one from 6 a.m. Monday.More than half of the deaths, ten, occurred in Sancheong, South Gyeongsang Province, with five more deaths in Gyeonggi Province and three in South Chungcheong Province.As the heavy rains have subsided, recovery efforts are gaining momentum.Of some 65-hundred facilities damaged by the downpours, emergency repairs have been completed on about three-thousand, or 44 percent.Approximately 14-thousand people have been evacuated to temporary shelters, with about 25-hundred still unable to return home.