The top trade and finance officials of South Korea and the United States will hold trade talks later this week in Washington, ahead of the August 1 deadline for finalizing tariff talks with the U.S.Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol told reporters on Tuesday that he and Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo will visit the U.S. for talks with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on Friday.Koo said the foreign minister and the industry minister will also head to the United States as early as this week to meet with their U.S. counterparts in an effort to persuade Washington.After a closed meeting with economy-related ministers on Tuesday, the finance minister said the participants held discussions focused on the national interest, adding that he plans to develop a highly detailed strategy for the upcoming talks until the very end.