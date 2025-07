Photo : YONHAP News

Kang Jun-wook, presidential secretary for national integration, has stepped down amid controversy over his support for former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s martial law declaration.Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said Tuesday that the secretary expressed his intent to resign in the morning and President Lee Jae Myung accepted his resignation.The resignation comes just two days after reports revealed Kang actively supported Yoon’s decision to declare martial law in December.Kang, a former professor at Dongguk University, defended Yoon’s move in a book titled “The Democracy of Savagery,” published in March this year, in which he said framing the December 3 martial law incident as an act of insurrection amounted to inciting public sentiment.Kang issued a public apology on Sunday, but the controversy did not subside as more of his past remarks surfaced on social media.