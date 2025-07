Photo : YONHAP News

This year, many summer vacationers are expected to travel by car to the east coast between late July and early August.The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said Tuesday that a recent survey by the Korea Transport Institute found 46-point-five percent of the nine-thousand-560 respondents were planning vacations for the summer.Of those, 78-point-eight percent were planning to travel domestically and 21-point-two percent intended to go overseas.The percentage of those opting for domestic travel rose by two-point-two percentage points from a year ago.According to the survey, nearly 20 percent of respondents planned to depart between July 26 and August 1, while 15-point-three percent chose the period between August 9 and 15.Among domestic travel destinations, the east coast was the most popular, chosen by nearly 25 percent of respondents, followed by the south coast, the west coast, the capital region and Jeju Island.