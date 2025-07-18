Seoul Considers Reviving Inter-Korean Tourism

Photo : YONHAP News

The government appears to be considering the resumption of inter-Korean tourism in an effort to improve relations with the North.During a briefing Monday, unification ministry spokesperson Koo Byung-sam was asked to verify a recent report that the idea was discussed during a recent National Security Council meeting presided over by the president.While refusing to comment on that specific issue, Koo said various options are under review as part of efforts to ease tensions and improve ties with North Korea.The spokesperson also told reporters he understands the tours would not violate international sanctions.South Korea’s Dong-A Ilbo newspaper said the Lee Jae Myung administration is considering reviving cross-border tourism as a way to reopen dialogue with Pyongyang.The report followed an announcement from North Korea earlier this month that the country’s seaside Wonsan Kalma Coastal Tourist Zone has opened.Seoul suspended trips to North Korea’s scenic Mount Geumgang resort after North Korean soldiers shot a South Korean tourist dead in 2008.North Korean authorities said at the time that the tourist had entered an off-limits area.