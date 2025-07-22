S. Korean, US Finance, Trade Chiefs to Seek Last-Minute Tariff Deal at ‘2+2’ Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: With Washington’s 25 percent tariff scheduled to come into force August 1, South Korea and the United States are set to hold a so-called two-plus-two meeting between their top finance and trade officials. Seoul is likely to arrange more high-level visits to the U.S. soon in hopes of a last-minute deal.Choi You Sun reports.Report: High-level economy and trade officials from South Korea and the United States will meet for a “two-plus-two” dialogue in Washington on Friday.Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol and Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo will represent the South Korean side in the negotiations with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.The finance minister said Tuesday that Washington requested the participation of Seoul’s trade minister in the upcoming meeting, after the nation’s industry and energy minister attended a similar discussion in April.Industry and Energy Minister Kim Jung-kwan and Foreign Minister Cho Hyun are also planning to visit the U.S. as early as this week.Koo said he discussed the direction of Seoul’s negotiations regarding U.S. tariffs and its strategy at a meeting with economy-related ministers earlier on Tuesday.But the minister declined to elaborate on what Seoul intends to propose in the upcoming talks, with the Donald Trump administration’s 25 percent reciprocal tariff set to take effect August 1.Seoul is reportedly requesting exemption from Washington’s tariffs, or at least reduced rates, while reports say the U.S. wants South Korea to lift nontariff barriers against American agricultural and livestock produce, and other barriers in the area of digital trade.On Sunday, national security adviser Wi Sung-lac departed for the U.S., where he is expected to exert last-ditch efforts to resolve issues with Washington ahead of the deadline.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.