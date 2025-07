Photo : YONHAP News

Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo departed for Washington on Tuesday to hold high-level tariff negotiations with U.S. officials.This marks his third trip to the U.S. since taking office last month.He will represent South Korea alongside Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol at the “two-plus-two” high-level tariff talks scheduled for Friday.Ahead of the meeting, Yeo is expected to meet with U.S. government and congressional officials to push for the reduction of the 25 percent reciprocal tariff and cuts on auto and steel tariffs.The South Korean government says it aims to reach a deal before the August 1 deadline without compromising national interests.Yeo said the talks come at a critical moment and stressed that Seoul is seeking a “positive-sum” outcome that can fuel mutual growth through expanded U.S. investment and purchases.