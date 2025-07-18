Court Postpones Proceedings in Pres. Lee's Illegal NK Remittance Trial

Photo : YONHAP News

A Suwon court postponed proceedings in President Lee Jae Myung's trial over allegations of illegal remittance to North Korea when he was governor of Gyeonggi Province.The latest decision by the Suwon District Court on Tuesday is the president's fifth and final trial to be suspended as he began his presidency early last month.At a preparatory hearing of the trial, the court said it will schedule such hearings on an unspecified date in the future, in order to guarantee the president's constitutional right to concentrate on his duty and continuity of his handling of state affairs.Lee was indicted on suspicion of ordering the head of domestic underwear maker Ssangbangwool Group to send five million U.S. dollars to North Korea when he was Gyeonggi governor to finance a smart farm project and another three million dollars for his planned visit to the North.Other four trials concern charges of making false statements ahead of the 2022 presidential election, corruption related to a development project from his time as Seongnam mayor, embezzlement of provincial funds when he was Gyeonggi governor, and subornation of perjury.