Photo : YONHAP News

A North Korea-focused travel agency has begun accepting applications for the 2026 Pyongyang Marathon, scheduled to take place in April.Beijing-based Koryo Tours announced on its website that it is offering a 50 percent early-bird discount on registration fees for those who sign up by September 1.The exact date of the event has not yet been confirmed.This year’s entry fees range from 70 to 150 U.S. dollars, depending on the race category.The marathon, held annually to commemorate the April 15 birthday of Kim Il Sung, known as the Day of the Sun, resumed this year after a five-year suspension due to the pandemic.