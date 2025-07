Photo : YONHAP News

The scorching heat is forecast to persist nationwide on Wednesday.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, the maximum heat index is expected to rise to around 33 degrees Celsius, with heat wave alerts in place for most regions of the country.Morning lows on Wednesday are projected to range between 22 and 26 degrees and daytime highs to rise to between 30 and 35 degrees, higher than the yearly averages of between 21 and 24 degrees in the morning and 28 and 32 degrees during the day.Tropical nights are expected, meaning temperatures will remain at or above 25 degrees Celsius between 6:01 p.m. and 9 a.m.Showers of up to 30 millimeters accompanied by strong wind, thunder and lightning are in the forecast for the northern parts of Gyeonggi Province, the eastern part of Gangwon Province, and areas of North Chungcheong and North Gyeongsang provinces.