Lee Requests Confirmation Hearing Reports for 4 Cabinet Nominees by Thurs.

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung requested the National Assembly to send confirmation hearing reports for four Cabinet minister nominees by Thursday, including Gender Equality Minister nominee Kang Sun-woo who faces various bullying allegations.At a press briefing on Tuesday, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said Lee set Thursday as the deadline in order to complete the Cabinet appointments within the week for stability in state affairs.Reports for the Gender Equality Minister nominee and three others - Defense Minister nominee Ahn Gyu-back, Veterans Affairs Minister nominee Kwon Oh-eul and Unification Minister nominee Chung Dong-young - have yet to be adopted by the Assembly amid a bipartisan divide.According to the Confirmation Hearing Act, if parliament fails to adopt a report by an initial deadline, the president can make a second request for it to be sent within ten days or less.While the ruling Democratic Party(DP) could unilaterally adopt the hearing reports, Lee is speculated to push ahead with the four nominees' appointments as early as Friday, with or without the reports.