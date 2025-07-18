Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty for Yongin Man on Charges of Murdering 5 Family Members

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors sought the death penalty for a man in his 50s on charges of murdering five members of his family at their home in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province in April.During the trial's final hearing at the Suwon District Court on Tuesday, the prosecution requested the highest punishment against the man, identified by his surname Lee, on charges of parricide, murder, and violation of the Narcotics Control Act.The state agency emphasized the severity of the accused's nature of offense, in which he planned the killings of his parents, wife and two children after deciding he did not want to impose economic burden on them due to a failure in business.The agency said the defendant continued the criminal deed despite resistance from some of his victims, calling his offense "a crime against humanity" and "antisocial."Lee's lawyer pleaded for a favorable arrangement while taking into consideration the fact that the accused deeply regrets what he had done, and Lee himself asked for the highest punishment, vowing to repent for the remainder of his life.The court is set to make its verdict at 2 p.m. on August 28.