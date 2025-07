Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Kim Min-seok ordered an emergency inspection following reports of misconduct by some local government officials under critical situations stemming from the recent downpours.According to the Prime Minister's Office on Tuesday, Kim ordered the office of the director general for Civil Service Discipline and Investigation to look into the disaster response of officials in some areas, including Guri and Sejong.Earlier, local media reported that Guri Mayor Back Kyung-hyun and city officials went on an excursion, while on emergency duty amid the heavy rains, and some sang and danced during the event.In Sejong, the municipal authorities handling disaster-related matters were unaware for 23 hours that a city resident went missing after being swept away in the torrent.Presiding over a Cabinet meeting earlier on Tuesday, President Lee Jae Myung called for a stern crackdown of such lax civil service discipline.