Photo : YONHAP News

Two people who went missing in Sancheong, South Gyeongsang Province during last week's downpours were found dead.According to the comprehensive disaster support headquarters, a police dog found one of the missing persons at around 4:10 p.m. Tuesday, a woman assumed to be in her 60s, buried underground in the county's Bangmok area.At around 3:10 p.m. fire authorities found another missing person, a man assumed to be in his 70s, among floating matter in the Mogo neighborhood.Both people, found near their respective homes without vital signs, were later pronounced dead.The number of people killed during the heavy rains in Sancheong has increased to 12, while two other people remain missing.