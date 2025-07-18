Special Team Reportedly Obtains Evidence Linked to Unification Church's Necklace Bribery Gift to Ex-First Lady

Photo : YONHAP News

A special counsel team probing former first lady Kim Keon-hee reportedly obtained physical evidence related to a Graff diamond necklace Kim is suspected of receiving from the Unification Church in exchange for a chance to participate in state projects in Cambodia.According to the judicial community on Tuesday, the special team seized the purchase receipt for the necklace, which the church’s then-second-in-command allegedly gifted in 2022 through a shaman named Geon Jin, known to have close ties with the former first lady.A representative from the church reportedly said the church had voluntarily submitted the receipt before the special team's search and seizure on Friday, while denying the necklace was purchased with the church's funds.The church reportedly claims that alleged bribery was solely conducted by the former second-in-command, identified by his surname Yun, in contrast to Yun's claim that the purchase was systematically managed by the church.Meanwhile, the special team, as well as the prosecution which previously probed related allegations, failed to obtain the necklace itself, or two Chanel bags the church allegedly delivered to Kim.