Photo : YONHAP News

The government has designated six flood-stricken areas as special disaster zones after last week’s deadly downpours.The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters said Tuesday that based on a preliminary assessment of areas affected by torrential rains from Wednesday to Sunday last week, the six cities and counties received the designations with presidential approval.The headquarters said the government decision was a preemptive measure to ensure swift recovery.The six areas are Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province; Seosan and Yesan, South Chungcheong Province; Damyang, South Jeolla Province; and Sancheong and Hapcheon, South Gyeongsang Province.These communities will be eligible for partial state coverage for the recovery costs, and residents will also be offered financial assistance, along with deferred taxes and reduced public utility fees.