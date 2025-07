Photo : YONHAP News

Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Kim Jung-kwan is set to visit the United States for high-level trade talks, ahead of the August 1 deadline for finalizing tariff talks with the U.S.According to the industry ministry, Kim, who took office on Monday, will depart for the U.S. on Wednesday.The minister is reportedly coordinating a meeting with his U.S. counterpart, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, to discuss lowering sector-specific tariffs on South Korean automobiles and steel products.The deputy minister for trade will accompany Kim on the trip.Meanwhile, the nation’s chief trade negotiator, Yeo Han-koo, arrived in Washington on Tuesday local time.Trade Minister Yeo and Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol are scheduled to hold trade talks with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on Friday.