Trump Announces Trade Deal with Japan, 15% Tariff Rate

Photo : Yonhap News / Trump's Truth Social

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced a trade deal with Japan, in which Japan will pay a 15 percent reciprocal tariff on Japanese products exported to the United States.Trump made the announcement Tuesday night on his social media platform Truth Social, saying the U.S. just completed a “massive” deal with Japan.Earlier this month, Trump sent Japan a tariff letter indicating the country’s rate would be 25 percent.Trump said in the Truth Social post that as part of the deal, Japan will invest 550 billion dollars in the United States, adding that the U.S. will receive 90 percent of the profits.He said the deal will create hundreds of thousands of jobs and that Japan will open its markets for cars and trucks, rice and certain agricultural products, among other items.