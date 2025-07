Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung has spoken over the phone with Qatari Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.In a written briefing Tuesday, the presidential office said President Lee thanked the Qatari emir for congratulating him on his inauguration and expressed appreciation for Tamim’s efforts to ensure prosperity for Qatar and advance the development of relations between the two nations.The top office said the two leaders agreed to enhance cooperation in various fields, such as investment, artificial intelligence, defense, arms and sports, based on their close collaboration in the energy and infrastructure sectors.Lee expressed hope that South Korean companies could contribute to Qatar’s development and requested Tamim’s interest and support.The two leaders also welcomed the resumption of high-level exchanges between the two countries through their phone conversation and agreed to explore ways to further elevate bilateral relations in future in-person meetings.