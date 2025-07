Photo : YONHAP News

Last week’s torrential rains and landslides left more than one-point-78 million livestock animals dead.According to tentative estimates from the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs on Wednesday, the heavy downpour killed about one-point-78 million animals, including one-point-48 million chickens, 151-thousand ducks, 150-thousand quails, 864 cattle and 775 pigs, as of Tuesday.The figures are based on initial assessments from local governments and may be subject to revision.The area of flooded farmland has been revised downward slightly to nearly 30-thousand hectares.Rice paddies accounted for the majority of the damage, with approximately 25-thousand hectares affected.Of all regions, South Chungcheong Province sustained the most damage, with around 16-thousand-700 hectares flooded, followed by South Jeolla Province with 77-hundred hectares and South Gyeongsang Province with 38-hundred hectares.