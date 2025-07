Photo : YONHAP News

Consumer sentiment in South Korea rose for the fourth consecutive month in July to hit a four-year high.According to the Bank of Korea(BOK) on Wednesday, the composite consumer sentiment index rose to 110-point-eight in July, up two-point-one points from the previous month.The index has not shown such a high reading since June 2021, when the figure stood at 111-point-one.A reading above 100 indicates that optimists outnumber pessimists.The BOK said the rise in consumer sentiment was driven by the improvement in consumption and strong exports, despite uncertainties from tariff negotiations with the U.S.The subindex that measures consumer expectations for housing prices dropped eleven points to 109 in July, as the government tightened lending regulations in late June.