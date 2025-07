Photo : KBS News

State data shows that more than 90 percent of South Koreans live in cities, which account for just 16 percent of the country’s total land area.That’s according to the 2024 Urban Planning Status report, released Wednesday by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.As of last year, 47-point-15 million people, or 92-point-one percent of all registered residents, lived in urban regions, which occupied 16-point-five percent of the country’s total land area of 106-thousand-567 square kilometers.The proportion of the population living in urban areas has remained above 90 percent since 2005.Compared with 2019, residential zones within urban areas increased in area by three-point-one percent, commercial zones by two-point-eight percent, and industrial zones by four-point-eight percent, while green zones shrank zero-point-six percent.