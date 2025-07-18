Family of Incheon Shooting Victim Claims Suspect Planned Mass Killing

Photo : YONHAP News

The man who allegedly shot and killed his son in front of the family with a homemade gun in Incheon is accused of intending to kill not only his son but also his daughter-in-law and grandchildren.The victim’s family said Wednesday that the victim’s wife locked the door to the room where the children were hiding and the suspect threatened her, ordered her to open the door, and tried to break in several times but failed to do so.The suspect in his 60s was detained earlier this week after allegedly shooting his son with a homemade shotgun filled with metal pellets during his birthday party at his son’s residence in Incheon on Sunday evening.The family said the suspect also attempted to shoot an acquaintance of the victim at the party, pulling the trigger twice, but the gun misfired.They said mechanical issues with the weapon prevented the suspect from carrying out his alleged plan to kill everyone at the party.The family also rebutted speculation that family discord linked to the suspect’s divorce was a motive, saying he and his wife divorced 25 years ago but continued living together until their son got married.