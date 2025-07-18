S. Korean Industry Minister Leaves for Last-Ditch Tariff Negotiations in US

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: With less than ten days left until August 1, when Washington’s reciprocal tariff of 25 percent takes effect, Seoul’s industry minister is headed for the U.S. He will join South Korea’s deputy prime minister for economy, its trade minister and its presidential national security adviser, who are already in Washington for bilateral tariff talks with their U.S. counterparts.Choi You Sun reports.Report: Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Kim Jung-kwan has departed for the United States for last-minute tariff negotiations.Speaking to reporters at Incheon International Airport on Wednesday, Kim kept his comments brief, saying he will focus on having productive consultations.Kim is set to meet with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Energy Secretary Chris Wright and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, who also chairs the National Energy Dominance Council.During Kim’s four-day visit, the two sides are expected to seek progress in the tariff negotiations while discussing ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in strategic industries such as shipbuilding, semiconductors and batteries.Also high on the agenda is whether South Korea will take part in a liquefied natural gas project in Alaska, as the U.S. side has repeatedly urged.On Friday, Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol and Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo will represent the South Korean side in a separate “two-plus-two” dialogue in Washington, facing U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.South Korea’s presidential national security adviser, Wi Sung-lac, has also been in Washington since earlier this week meeting key officials.With the August 1 deadline fast approaching, the Trump administration has announced deals it has struck with other countries such as Japan, the Philippines and Indonesia.In exchange for a tariff exemption or reduced rates, the U.S. wants South Korea to lift nontariff barriers in the area of digital trade and in the agricultural and livestock sector.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.